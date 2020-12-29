Scene of the violence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

A mob on Monday set two persons ablaze over alleged robbery at Molete and Oke-Ado areas of Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident to Channels Television adding that one other person was injured by the mob.

He noted, however, that the reason for this act is yet to be unraveled and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Fadeyi confirmed that “Two persons were set ablaze by angry mob both at Molete and Oke-Ado areas of Ibadan today 28/12/2020 at about 0900 hrs, while one other was rescued by Amotekun team, handed to the Police and treated at the Police Clinic Eleyele.”

He, therefore, warned against jungle justice in any part of the state noting that the trend is worrisome and must be checked to avoid killing of innocent people.

The police spokesman warned that act of jungle justice is condemned in strong terms as this has become a recurring decimal in the state.

He added that the Commissioner of Police Chuck Enwonwu has also warned those that are taking laws into their hands to stop forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.