Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to allow ordinary Nigerians to bear firearms to protect themselves.

Sagay said the government was overwhelmed by various security challenges such as Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks, etc. And so it has become necessary for the FG to allow Nigerians carry arms to defend themselves when attacked.

He added that the unprovoked attacks, especially on villages by bandits, will drastically reduce in the country if the communities are allowed to arm themselves with weapons to defend themselves., Daily Independent reports.

He said, “The country has become so dangerous. All sorts of things are happening nowadays. You have kidnappers, bandits, Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram. The reality is that there is nowhere that is safe in the country.

“Travelling by road today is a very risky endeavour that one will hardly try. So, there is a total insecurity in the country. I don’t know what has gone wrong, why our people have become so violent and savage. Individuals no longer feel safe outside their own house. I am not even sure that one is safe in his own home.

“What I will like to suggest to the government is that it should allow ordinary Nigerians to carry arms. Everybody who wants to bear arms as a form of self-defence should be allowed to do so. This is necessary so that when these bandits and miscreants attack them, they will know that the person they attacked can defend himself.

“All these restrictions on owning weapons should be lifted. Let the public be allowed to own weapons, especially in all those villages where they are being massacred. Their men should be given weapons so that when the attackers come, they will also be given a challenge which may discourage them,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...