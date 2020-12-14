By Olabisi Salau

Okota secondary School, Isolo Lagos State, was agog last weekend when alumni of the school reunited after 32 years of leaving their alma mater.

The reunion brought together different sets of ex-students on the school premises and provided a platform to share old stories, achievements, connections and how they can work together for the benefit of their alma mater.

Coordinator of the event, Mr Olusegun Afolabi, said the alumni would help improve the school technologically.

“We are planning to support the school in order to create better atmosphere in school premises. We want to join the government to improve the school technologically, as well as encourage student empowerment,” he said.

Another old student, Mr. Bello Raymond, said the reunion would add value to the school, and impact the students positively.

“We have spent so much this year and we plan to do more. We plan to meet bi-annually as some of our members reside outside the country and may not be able to attend within a year since we want to carry all the sets along,”

Former principal of the school, Mr. Ochu Mbila, described the union as unique and consequential.

“I am in my late 70s, and have put in the best of my life in serving this school. I am happy all the sets are coming together to make history and to help impact in their alma mater. I cannot help the happiness radiating from me right now. It is the first of its kind,” he said.

He recalled how the school was established as junior high school but was later changed to Okota Secondary School by the Lagos State government, the school was and is still the disciplinarian and educationist school.