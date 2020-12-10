By Elizabeth Fadeyi

University of Ibadan alumni under the auspices of “World of Uites” has intensified efforts to launch a N.5 million scholarship fund for 20 indigent students of the institution.

The association also announced its maiden awards and dinner for December 12.

According to the organiser, Tobiloba Ogunbanjo, an ex-student and former House Secretary of the Students’ Union, the group, established in February 2017, is a virtual gathering of UI alumni from all walks of life with the aim of keeping them together and building a lasting relationship.

He noted that old students in various fields would be honoured at the dinner night for their exceptional contributions over the years.

Also, notable personalities, including Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), National President, Hon. Kolade Alabi; University of Ibadan Alumni Association Lagos Chairman, Dauda Salau; Kazeem Bolarinwa, Special Adviser Youths and Sports, Oyo State, would be honoured.

Ogunbanjo said the alumni was set to remodel the entry point into UI from the Polytechnic of Ibadan and give it a facelift.