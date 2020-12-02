By Olaitan Ganiu

Nollywood star actor, Gabriel Afolayan, is up against Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis, in the race for the 2020 AMAA Best Actor in a leading role.

Afolayan’s performance in ‘Coming from Insanity’ has been pitched against Jimmy Jean-Louis’ performance in ‘Desrances’ for the category.

Nine other actors that include Kang Quintus, Bongile Mantsai, Alphonse Menyo, Eyinna Nwigwe, Robert Agengo, Mwaura Bilal, Andreo Kamau, Xavier Ywawa, and Darrin Dewitt Henson have also been nominated to slug it out with the top actors for the same category.

Quintus was nominated for his role in ‘Fisherman’s Diary,’ Mantsai for his role in ‘Knuckle City,’ Menyo for his role in ‘Gold Coast Lounge,’ Nwigwe for his role in ‘Badamasi,’ Agengo/ Bilal/ Kamau/ Ywawa for their roles in ‘40 Sticks,’ and Dewitt Henson for his role in ‘Zulu Wedding.’

In the same vein, Ramsey Noah’s ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ picked six nominations. ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,’ was nominated for ‘Best actor in supporting role’, ‘Best First Feature Film by a director’ and ‘National Film and video censors board award for Best Nigerian film’.

Swanky JKA was also nominated ‘Best young promising actor’ as the film got listed in the ‘2020 Award for achievement in visual effect’ and 2020 Award for achievement in the soundtrack, respectively.

Organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) released the much-expected nominees’ list for the 2020 edition of the awards on Monday evening, November 30.

For the 16th edition, actors and filmmakers from Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, DRC, Senegal, Egypt, Kenya, United States, Mozambique, Germany, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ethiopia, and Canada will slug it out at the prestigious African Oscars.

The 2020 edition of the awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Lagos via zoom and cable tv.