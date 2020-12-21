By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The faction of the All Progresisves Congress, APC, in Rivers State, loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has alleged that the Igo Aguma’s faction in connivance with the state government has approached the court to secure an order to stop its activities in the state.

The caretaker committee chairman of the party, Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the rival camp led by Aguma has gone to court with the help of a top government official to procure court orders to truncate democracy and cause crisis in the party.

He stated that there was a pattern of deploying the judiciary to frustrate the APC in the state, adding that the party would take steps to stop the intended orders.

Abbot-Ogbobula said: “Credible intelligence available to us has it that a judge of the high court of Rivers State will Monday or thereabout issue a restraining order against the APC and the Rivers State Chapter of the Caretaker Committee in the state from carrying out its functions of running the affairs of the party at the state, local government and ward levels”.

“Every case file against the APC that has far reaching negative impact on the affairs of the party is assigned to pliable judges with instructions to deliver a predetermined judgement within a time frame.

“A judge of the Rivers State High Court is set to issue yet another order,exparte order restraining the party from carrying out its functions in the state.

“The judiciary is being brought to ridicule by conduct of certain judicial officers in the state. We shall no longer sit and watch this trend whereby frivolous and kangaroo orders are procured from judicial officers serving in Rivers State, continue.”

He vowed that the party would report the development to the National Judicial Council for those involved in abuse of court process to be sanctioned accordingly.

“We shall henceforth bring this abuse of abuse of judicial powers by some judges of the the Rivers State judiciary to the attention of the National Judicial Council to bring to an end the emerging impunity by some judicial officers of the high court”, he added.

