Amazon announced on Friday that it would broadcast Champions League matches in Italy from next season, as the American online retail giant strengthened its burgeoning presence in the football rights market.

Amazon Prime have won the rights for 16 matches on Wednesdays, as well as the UEFA Super Cup, for 2021-2024.

The company said it would show games featuring Italian clubs, if qualified, up until the semi-finals.

“Amazon is looking forward to the start of the next season of the Champions League, one of the most prestigious club competitions in the world,” said a spokesperson.

“We know that Italian football fans are some of the most passionate in Europe and we will do everything to provide them with a fantastic experience.”

Amazon already shows live football in Germany and has the rights for some English Premier League matches.

The company has been rumoured to be interested in buying the Ligue 1 rights in France and also broadcasts professional tennis tournaments and some NFL games.