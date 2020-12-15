The United States government says it is saddened by the passing of Sylvanus Nsofor, Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States.

The U.S. offered condolences to the late diplomat’s family and all those who worked with him.

Mr Nsofor, a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, died on December 10.

His death was confirmed by the presidency in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences.

The U.S. Department of State said Mr Nsofor was an important and influential member of the diplomatic community in Washington, D.C. “who helped to strengthen its partnerships across the West Africa region”.

It added that his long career in public service, which spanned both the law and diplomacy, was a testament to his dedication to the Nigerian people.

“In striving to find common ground between the United States and Nigeria, he supported mutually beneficial programs and initiatives across a wide range of sectors including educational exchange, rule of law, and business investment. He saw tremendous value in people-to-people connections and fostered a spirit of cooperation across the diplomatic corps.

“The Department of State honors Ambassador Nsofor’s leadership in promoting diplomatic exchange and understanding during his tenure in the United States,” the statement read.