The East Carolina University (ECU) in the United State of America has appointed Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, as a visiting professor of e-governance and international affairs.

Abba Anwar, the governor’s chief press secretary, who broke the news in a statement, said the appointment was conveyed in a letter dated November 30 and signed by Victor Mbarika, The Cable reports.

Anwar said Ganduje’s visiting professor appointment was in recognition of his accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development.

“Amazed at the Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s accomplishment in good governance and genuine investment in human capital development, the East Carolina University’s, United State of America, International Center for Information Technology and Development, (ECU-ICITD), College of Business, appoints the governor to the position of Senior Mentoring Scholar and Visiting Full Professor of E-Governance and International Affairs,” the statement read.

The statement also quoted the letter as saying “Ganduje’s choice is a depiction of close monitoring of his achievements as a governor in the last couple of years. Which eventually earned him global recognition and commendation.”

“You have been a source of motivation to the Nigerian youths both at home and in the diaspora at large. We are amazed at your accomplishments both as the Executive Governor of Kano State, Nigeria, Fellow National Association of Educational Administration and Planning, Nigeria, and your investment in Human Capital Development,” the letter read.

On the responsibilities of the governor as a visiting professor, the statement noted that the varsity’s academic board has asked the governor to provide mentorship for Ph.D. students and junior lecturers of the institution. It added that the governor is also expected to advise the institution’s research center on academic issues related to e-governance and international affairs.

“Looking at your academic, administrative, and overall leadership record in Nigeria and Africa, you fit perfectly in East Carolina University’s goal to remain a leading research and teaching institution in the United States and beyond. It is our fervent hope, Sir, that you will accept this offer. Your appointment as visiting professor will be posted at …ECU-ICITD’s website…once we get your acceptance,” it added.