While many Nigerians have demanded a reduction in the cost of running the government, especially the legislature, as the country battles with reduced income, the National Assembly increased its 2021 budget by N6 billion.

Nigerian lawmakers are among the highest paid in the world, earning millions of naira monthly as allowances separate from their salaries.

Although they keep details of such allowances secret, the details were provided in 2018 by a then senator.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the senate between 2015 and 2019, revealed that he and his colleagues received N13.5 million monthly as “running cost.”

passed a harmonised budget of N13.6 trillion (13,588,027,886,107) for the 2021 fiscal year. This is against the N13.08 trillion proposed by the executive in October.

The newly passed budget has an increase of about N505 billion. About a quarter of the budget will be funded by loans, indicating the income challenges the government faces.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Appropriation Bill was passed after the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin, presented the panel’s report as well as breakdown of the budget.

One of the categories of the budget is Statutory Transfers (a category to which the National Assembly’s budget falls), which was pegged at N496.5 billion.

NASS’ increase/attempt at transparency

Of the N496.5 billion that was approved for Statutory Transfers, a total of N134 billion was budgeted for the National Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year. This is contained in the budget document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

This shows an increase of N6 billion to the N128 billion proposed by President Buhari. This is also despite the fact that the president had initially increased the National Assembly’s budget from N125 billion in previous years, to N128 billion for 2021.

The ninth assembly has now attempted to make public, details of the 2021 budget of the legislature.

“It is because you people asked for transparency,” Mr Jibrin told journalists shortly after the budget passage on Monday.

The breakdown shows details of allocations made to different segments of the legislature ranging from the two chambers to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

campaign tagged #OpenNASS.

This call prompted the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to publish details of the legislature’s budget in 2017 but that was the last of it. The National Assembly returned to its ‘secret mode’.

It is also pertinent to note that some serving lawmakers do not entirely subscribe to the idea of publishing details of the National Assembly’s budget.

Recently, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the size of the budgetary allocation given to the National Assembly should not be the concern.

“That should not even be the question,” he said when asked if the breakdown of the NASS’ spendings for 2020 would be publicised. “The question should be why the National Assembly now gets one per cent of the total budget from the four per cent it got in the past.”

Even his counterpart at the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, feigned ignorance when he was asked why the budget is not being made public.