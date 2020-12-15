The Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) is holding a two-day workshop for members.







The focus of the training is to expose members to the nation’s economy and its operations.







The training, which will take place at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos, from Thursday 17 to Friday 18 December, is themed, ‘An Insight into Nigeria’s Blue Economy Project’.







The President of AMJON, Paul Ogbuokiri, said the two-day event would attract stakeholders from the public and private sectors of Nigeria’s maritime industry.







He explained that the lead speaker will be Dr. Chris Asoluka, a renowned maritime professional; while heads of maritime agencies are expected to present papers.







He added that the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, would attend as the special guest to declare the training workshop open.

