By Robert Egbe

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, on Wednesday frowned at the recent disruption of learning activities and general disturbance of peace by some students at Gregory University in Uturu, Abia State and Igbinedion University. He has subsequently directed that disciplinary action be taken against the perpetrators who had violated the terms of their signed undertaking.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dikio stated that most of the current scholarship beneficiaries were never part of the initial agitation and must see their inclusion in the scheme as a privilege deserving of their best conduct.

He added that many of the disruptive students were the ones who had failed to take advantage of the verification exercises undertaken by the programme. According to the Interim Administrator, “No money will be paid to any student who not verified”.

The statement explained that the students were those who were surreptitiously brought into the scheme without due process. However, because of compassion, they were given partial scholarships to cover only their tuition to enable them complete their studies.