By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

THE combined forces of the Amotekun Corps, police and hunters on the Christmas day rescued a victim out of two persons that were kidnapped by some gunmen suspected to herdsmen in Ekiti State.

The incident occurred along the Isan-Iludun road in the Oye Local Government Area at about 6pm when the commuters were waylaid by the attackers who abducted them.

It was gathered that the abductee, simply identified as Happiness Ajayi, was travelling alongside his cousin, Fatile Oluwaseun.

While Oluwaseun was whisked away to unknown destination, Ajayi was rescued by the combined forces of the Amotekun Corps, police and local hunters.

A source from Iludun-Ekiti confirmed to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday that a vehicle coming behind the victims quickly alerted the Amotekun Corps and police for action.

“It was a vehicle coming behind the vehicle conveying the victims that stopped his car and fled into the bush to contact some people.

“The people contacted immediately called the policemen in Oye-Ekiti and Amotekun operatives who were joined by local hunters and gave the gunmen a hot chase into the bush and rescued one of the victims”.

When contacted, the Amotekun Corps commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe, who confirmed the incident explained that it took the quick intervention of his men who were on routine patrol to give the kidnappers a hot chase and rescued the abductee.

“We got a distress call from the people on Friday that some persons were abducted along the Iludun-Ekiti road and quickly we dashed down there and were able to rescue one person from the kidnappers after my men gave them a serious manhunt in the bush.

“The victims were ambushed at a bad spot and when they were trying to make a detour and escape, another set came out from the bush and started shooting at the direction of the vehicle from both ends.

“In their wisdom, the victims hurriedly opened the vehicle and ran into the bush from different directions. They were pursued by the gunmen who abducted them, but we were able to rescue Oluwaseun from them.

“Sensing danger from the Amotekun Corps, the kidnappers abandoned Oluwaseun for us and we have been in the bush with other security agents since yesterday trying to rescue the other person.”

Also recounting the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, confirmed that his men at the Oye Divisional Police Station worked with other local security outfits to rescue one of the victims.

Abutu in a statement said: “On December 25, at about 6pm, a distress call was received by Oye DPO that some unknown gunmen forcefully stopped one Lexus Jeep along the Isan-Iludun Ekiti road and kidnapped the two occupants.

“Upon receipt of the information, the DPO led his team to the scene with the assistance of the Amotekun Corps, the vigilantes and the hunters. One of the victims was rescued while serious effort is ongoing to ensure the rescue of the other victim”.

Abutu said the success of the operation indicated the readiness of the police to work with the locals in Ekiti to rid the state of criminal elements.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, appealed for calm and implored anyone with useful information concerning the incident or other criminal activities to please contact the nearest police station for prompt action.