By Osagie Otabor, Akure and Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network also known as the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, has said the corps has received over 500 petitions from farmers, whose farmlands were destroyed by herders and their cows.

He said the Amotekun corps with the support of other security agencies had brought peace and stability to Ondo State, using operations.

Adeleye, who disclosed this in Akure while delivering the Ondo NUJ 2020 Press Week lecture titled: “Contemporary Security Challenges: Is Amotekun Corps the Way Forward”, said there was need to attend to the destruction of farmlands by herders and their cattle.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has urged politicians to be more bothered about restructuring the country than jostling for political positions.

He spoke on Tuesday in Ibadan while presenting 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Network and Amotekun Corps operatives.