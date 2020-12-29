From Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun Corps yesterday rescued a businessman, Happiness Ajayi, who was kidnapped on Christmas day in Ekiti State.

Ajayi was kidnapped on the Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road in Oye Local Government alongside his cousin, Oluwaseun Fatile.

He was reportedly rescued in a forest at Isapa community, Kwara State, about 3pm.

Amotekun Corps Commander Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd) said the victim was rescued from the abductors after a chase.