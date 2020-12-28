Operatives of the Amotekun corps have rescued a businessman, Happiness Ajayi wh0 was kidnapped on Christmas day in Ekiti State and matched into te forest.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Ajayi was kidnapped along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road in Oye local government area alongside his cousin, Oluwaseun Fatile, however, the Amotekun corps on ground rescued Fatile from the bandits.

According to the security men, Mr Ajayi was left off the hook in a forest in Isapa community of Kwara state at about 3 pm on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, the Amotekun Corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) said the victim was rescued from the kidnappers after a serious hot chase.

While noting that no ransom was paid, Mr Komolafe said that his men had been in the forest immediately after the incident on Friday searching for the victim, who was abandoned by the kidnappers.

According to him:

“Immediately the incident happened on Friday, our men were on ground and that was how we were able to rescue his cousin from the gunmen.

“We were on their trail since that day in the forest and when they sense we were close on them, he was abandoned in a forest at Isapa in Kwara state and they fled.

The victim said his abductors forced him to trek in forest barefooted for 72hrs and that he was not given any food to eat since the day he was kidnapped.

While noting that his captors were six in number who spoke in Hausa with one barely being able to speak English, he said the bandits threatened to take him to Zamfara through the forest if he did not cooperate.

Ajayi said:

“You know I was kidnapped at about 6 pm along Isan-Iludun-Ekiti road and I was matched through the forest since the time I was kidnapped till around 2 am on Saturday before we stopped to relax. We were on the move all through and they did not give me any food to eat. They even threatened to match me to Zamfara if I did not do anything they ask me to do.

“They were six in number and it was only one of them that could barely speak in English language, others speak Hausa language.”

Like this: Like Loading...