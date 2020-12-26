By Segun Ayobolu

All too easily most of us are wont to blame our persistent and protracted travails as a nation solely at the feet of an inept, visionless, venal and grasping leadership. Thus, Buhari, governors, local government Chairmen, national and state legislators – those in the public eye – are the objects of our unrelentingly scathing criticisms and deservingly so. The leadership no doubt shares the greater proportion of the blame for the ills that hobble any society particularly an underdeveloped entity like Nigeria whose potentials are perennially trapped. But is the leadership too not to some extent a reflection of the values that actuate the larger number of the followership?

The great political scientist, the late Professor Claude Ake, in an opinion piece published in The Guardian newspaper once admonished Nigerians to stop seeking political Messiahs to deliver them but that each should strive to find and manifest the political Messiah within the individual for the benefit of the collectivity. I do not know now if I accurately portray the point Ake was trying to make. But I think the import of his logic was that each of us must strive to be and reflect the change we so passionately advocate to others and the larger society.

Private leadership is as important, if not more crucial, than public leadership. The higher the number of individuals that are able to lead themselves to reflect the ennobling values of citizenship, integrity, civility and humaneness, in the private realm, the greater the possibility of the emergence of leaders of character, honesty and elevating compassion in the public sphere.

Given the perverse value system prevalent in our society, the preeminent preoccupation with the acquisition of material wealth by all and any means and at any cost, the dearth of empathy, the disdain for genuine and honest industry, the death of compassion and civility, those who guide and govern their lives by a higher moral compass cannot but elicit our admiration and inspire us to rise above the base and banal as well as seek and release the higher angels of our own nature.

The parent of means who refuses to procure leaked examination papers to enable his or her child to flaunt deceptive brilliance. The worker who refuses to dupe his organization and goes beyond the call of duty to achieve excellence in discharging his duties whether the boss is around or not. The taxi driver who returns valuable property that was forgotten in his vehicle by a passenger to the owner. The spiritual leader who insists on speaking truth both to members of his congregation as well as to power regardless of the financial implications for his ministry.

These gems of integrity exist in larger numbers in our society than we presume and the matter is worsened by the torrents of bad news that routinely drown the good in contemporary Nigeria. I think it was late in October this year that I received a short video recording on WhatsApp which showed a woman, Mrs. Harriet Joe-Imhana and her 19-year old daughter, Iziehi, paying glowing tribute to the cardiology team at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). The daughter had just undergone a successful open heart surgery at the tertiary institution and mother and child thought it fitting to give a public testimony of their experience, which in itself is remarkable and usual in these climes.

•Harriet Joe-Imhanwa and her daughter, Iziehi

In the words of Mrs. Harriet Joe-Imhanwa, a retired school principal from Edo State, who runs an NGO in Lagos in memory of her late husband, in the video, “This is my daughter, she was diagnosed with a hole in the heart; that was in October, November 2019. And that was at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). We did a trial test and it was confirmed there was a hole in the heart and she needed surgery. That was huge for us; in a country like Nigeria it was huge. We were referred to LASUTH and I was not particularly comfortable with government hospitals because I had my experience more than two decades ago with government hospitals whether it is federal, whether it is state and I didn’t want to have anything to do with them. I did my investigations among the private hospitals and the price was skyrocketing, inhibitive for us at that time in our financial situation. Finally, I decided to go along with LASUTH not by choice but because of the consultant cardiologist, Dr. Falase.”

Mrs Harriet Joe-Imhanwa continues: “We were referred to Dr. Falase and even when we did not have the money to come forth, he kept chatting my daughter up, encouraging her, checking up on her and I was amazed. Do we still have people like this in Nigeria? He called me up one day after the COVID-19 lockdown and he said: “Ah madam, why don’t you come up, we want to start surgery.” In fact, it was my daughter he called and I told my daughter, “please tell him we are not ready.” The next thing, he tried raising funds for us. When I saw his encouragement, I was encouraged. I said, is this happening in Nigeria? Then God opened a door for me and before we knew we got the money and I was surprised when they gave me the price. It was a little above half of what the best private cardiologist gave to me in Lagos so I decided to try Dr Falase. The surgery was scheduled for 12th October, 2020, and it was done and, lo and behold, it was very successful.”

It was at this point that the WhatsApp video recording came to an end. Luckily, The Nation newspaper of Wednesday, October 30, 2020, published the story and I was able to read the continuation of Mrs. Joe-Imhanwa’s story. She said: “My daughter woke up even before the time they thought she would wake up. I was asked to come into the Intensive Care Unit. I opened the door, and boom! It was like I had entered a hospital abroad. Is this in Nigeria? It was well equipped and neat that I was in awe. How come that people did not know about a place like this?”she queried.

The story continued, “She appealed to the Lagos State Government to keep the cardiology team in the country and maintain the facilities at the hospital. Harriet also asked Nigerians not to travel abroad for heart surgeries, saying they could be done at LASUTH and at cheaper rates. Her daughter, Iziehi, said…”Even when I was moved to the general ward, the treatment did not reduce; they were still encouraging me. Even when I did not feel like waking up on some days, they would tell me, ‘Looking at you alone, you are a miracle,” she added.

In the course of researching this story, I stumbled on another news item by Temitayo Ayetoto in the on-line edition of Business Day on November 4, 2020. It was about a 22 year old graduate of International Relations from Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Abiodun Omotayo, who was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by Rheumatic fever. Although he was told that he would require N50 million for a successful surgery outside the country, the Kanu Heart Foundation referred him to LASUTH where, on September 28th 2020, a team led by Dr Bode Falase treated and replaced his damaged valve at a much cheaper cost. “I thank Dr Falase and his team for a job well done. LASUTH is a better place to be,” Omotayo said in a video where his thankful mother appeared.”

From his online bio-data, Dr. Bode Falase has been a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at LASUTH since 2006. He obtained his MBBS from the University of Ibadan in 1987 and obtained higher specialist qualifications in cardiothoracic surgery as well as Healthcare Informatics from the Royal College of Surgeons as well as the University of Bath. The President of the Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of Nigeria (ACTSON), he has a passion to help make cardiac surgery more readily available and affordable in Nigeria.

On the video by Mrs Harriet Joe-Imhanwa, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, told The Nation it was done without prompting from the hospital saying, “This is not the first time that we are doing open heart surgery with local staff. It’s only that she is the first person to give testimony. In the last one year, LASUTH has been doing open heart surgery with local staff without inviting expatriates or anybody and at rock bottom prices. We have the best cardiothoracic unit in Nigeria now”.

The evolution of LASUTH itself is a fascinating tale. Established as a model cottage hospital by the old Western Region Government on 25th June, 1955 to cater for the people of Ikeja and its environs, it grew into a full-fledged General Hospital serving as a secondary level facility. Under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was upgraded into a well equipped tertiary hospital for the training of doctors and other allied health care professionals with state of the art equipment in July 2001. The hospital has continued to expand and make systematic progress under the succeeding Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and now Babajide Sanwo-Olu administrations. This is an inspiring example of how democracy can be the handmaiden of meaningful development.