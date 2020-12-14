There appears to be no end in sight to the crisis currently rocking the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) as the group’s factions held parallel conventions in December to appoint new members into the Board of Trustees of the group.

Two writers, Ahmed Maiwada and Camillus Ukah, are laying claim to the leadership of the association of authors.

This newspaper also reported how attempts by the association’s advisory council to intervene were unsuccessful.

Parallel conventions

While the Maiwada group held its convention in Awka, Anambra State, between December 10 and 12, the Ukah group held it’s earlier between December 3 and 6 in Ilorin, Kwara State, where it said “it took decisions concerning its status”.

It said “Mr Sowande is neither a chairman nor a member of ANA’s BOT. Alhaji Yaya Dangana and Prof. Tracie Utoh-Ezeajugha are not members of ANA’s BOT. The trio are advised to protect their names from misrepresentation.”

The Ukah faction said the association had decided at its 2013 convention, held in Akure, that Ernest Emenyonu and Kole Omotoso should replace the late Chinua Achebe and TM Aluko as BOT members.

“At the convention held in Ilorin this year, the congress reaffirmed its 2013 decision and even went further to add Dr. Maria Ajima to the BOT. All three are to serve with Madam Mabel Segun and Mallam Labo Yari who have been trustees for decades.”

Mr Maiwada did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him for a reaction to the report.