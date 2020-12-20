Nwanosike Onu, Awka

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General and elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former governors, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Peter Obi among others are to meet over the zoning of Anambra 2021 governorship election.

The meeting is being summoned by the 91-year old first Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi.

In a statement credited to him and made available to reporters in Awka, Anambra State said other invited personalities including serving National Assembly members, Ministers and all governorship aspirants.

It further said that the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Peter Obi would deliver a keynote address on the occasion.

It reads in parts, “Elder statesman and first republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi will host stakeholders’ meeting of Anambra South Senatorial District.

“The meeting which will hold on January 4, 2021, will take place at the country home of the elder statesman at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

“The gathering is to strategise and ensure that a candidate from the zone wins the governorship election in Anambra 2021.

” Invitees to the meeting include representatives of religious groups, royal fathers, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, all serving Members of the State Assembly and Federal House from the zone.

” Others include governorship aspirants, captains of Industry, intellectuals, opinion leaders and all the members of Equity Movement Group, who are working round the clock to ensure the successful hosting of the gathering.

“Other key personalities being expected at the meeting include, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and Mr Peter Obi.”