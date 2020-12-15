The Anambra State government has applauded Prof. Nkem Moses Chendo, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area, for emerging president of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN).







Chendo emerged the 15th CSN president at the 43rd Annual International Conference held at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in Abuja.







In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said: “Chendo is the first person from Anambra State to lead the society since its inception in 1971.







“This is a renaissance in the history of Anambra, as not just the state government but also individuals, teams and organisations from our place have in the last five years been demonstrating acute competitiveness in various endeavours on both the national scene and the international stage.







“The two public universities in the state, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, won two weeks ago two of the three prizes in a national competition involving geology and geophysics students sponsored by leading petroleum companies in the country.







“Just last November, an indigene of the state, Prof. Charles Egbu, became the first African to become the vice chancellor of a British university.”



According to Adinuba, Governor Willie Obiano has already spoken to the new CSN president and told him to “go out of his way to achieve extraordinary results in the tradition of Anambra sons and daughters like Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, whose leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2004 to 2009 moved the bank in a totally different direction; Prof. Dora Akunyili, whose leadership at the National Agency for Food and Drug Control and Administration (NAFDAC) set a new tone for the agency; Engineer Ndukwe, whose headship of the National Communication Commission (NCC) led to a revolution in the telecommunications sector in Nigeria; and Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, whose performance as head of the Due Process Unit in the Presidency and whose leadership at both the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as well membership of the National Economic Committee made a fundamental difference.”