Our Reporter

A community leader in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Osita Agina, has been allegedly assassinated.

The deceased was reportedly standing with a friend at the entrance of a bar on the Old Nnewi/Oba Road when he was shot by gunmen who rode on a motorcycle.

A source said: “Two men on a bike shot him and he died on the spot. He thought they wanted to greet him, not knowing they wanted to take his life.”

Another source said the deceased, who was feared by the community, was a police informant. “He drove as SUV and was assassinated in the vehicle while he was with a friend in front of a garden on the Oba/Nnewi Old road,” a resident said.

Oba Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Uche confirmed the incident but declined further comments. He instead referred our reporter to the police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed.