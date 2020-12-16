Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A community leader in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, identified as Osita Agina, has been allegedly assassinated by a yet to be identified assassins.

The deceased was reportedly standing in front of a bar centre, located along the Old Nnewi/Oba road, with a friend when he was allegedly gunned down by the two-man assassination gang who rode on a motorcycle.

The Nation gathered that the late community leader who died instantly was shot at close range.

“They were two men in a bike when they shot him and he died on the spot. He thought they were people that parked their bike to come and greet him not knowing that it was to take his life, ” the Nation reliably learnt.

Another version had it that the deceased who was feared by the community had been assisting in giving information to the police.

“He drove on SUV vehicle and was assassinated in that vehicle while he was with a friend in front of a garden, Kent village garden, situated along the Oba/Nnewi Old road,” a resident said.

Contacted, Oba Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Uche, confirmed the incident.

He however declined further comments, referring this reporter to the state Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, for more details.