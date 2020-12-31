Nwanosike Onu, Awka & Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra state, John Abang has urged the twenty-one newly promoted officers to put more efforts in discharging their duties of promoting safety and security not only in the state but the nation at large.

Abang gave the charge in Awka during the decoration of the officers following approval by the Police Service Commission for the promotion of Senior Police Officers on the recommendation of the Inspector-general of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

He also urged them to rededicate themselves to duty and reciprocate the gesture done to them by the Inspector-General of Police.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers from the command, Abang thanked the IGP for giving personnel welfare a top priority in his administration, assuring the people of the state that the Command under his watch would continue to serve and protect the citizens with integrity.

The benefited officers from the Command comprised One Commissioner of Police CP Christopher Adetokumbo Owolabi, two Deputy Commissioners of Police DCPS David Iloyanomon and Osagie John Agans-Irabo, two Assistant Commissioners of Police including DPO B’ Division now ACP Emmanuel Anene Ogbuanya and Sixteen(16) Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPS).

Among the officers decorated on Thursday included CSP Haruna Mohammed (Command PPRO), CSP Asadu Uchechukwu (DPO Neni Division), CSP Mairiga Salihu Ibrahim (Admin officer 29PMF Awka and CSP Frank Omeru (Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police).

Others were CSP Chukwunonso A.Onukwor(DPO Anaku)CSP Ugwu Ifeadikachi (DPO Ihiala Division) CSP Kolo Isah(OC Safer Highways) and CSP Ezeh Linus A. Uchenna (OC Operations Udoka) among others.