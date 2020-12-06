By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 76-year old woman, Josephine Ezekwe has been ‘released’ by a private hospital in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state following the offset of N126,500 medical bill she was charged over an injury she sustained.

The Nation had reported that the septuagenarian, a widow, was taken to the hospital after falling from a motorcycle she boarded.

The patient, who was discharged after undergoing a successful surgery, but held in the medical facility ocassioned by her inability to offset the bill, had appealled to spirited Nigerians for assistance.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. John Onyiuke had told the Nation that the patient was treated without deposit, but could not be allowed to go due to the outstanding bill.

But Onyuike, weekend however confirmed the patient’s release two days later following payment of the bill by a friend overseas.

He said, “I received several calls, both within and outside the country over the woman’s predicament.

“One of such calls was from my secondary school mate who is in the UK. As soon he read it online, he called me and asked me to write off the bill on his behalf.



Similarly, an undergraduate, Chidera Izuogu has been released from another private hospital in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of the state following publication by The Nation.

The Nation had reported that the patient, a 200level indigent student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state, was on admission in the hospital following her inability to pay the sum of #3million over an injury she sustained four months ago.

The mother, Mrs. Grace Izuogu who decried alleged detention of the daughter, had pleaded for justice over her daughter’s plight, including her release from the hospital to enable her return to school to sit for her examination.



Speaking to the Nation, State Chairman, Civil Liberties Organization, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme who had described the hospital’s action as inhuman and unprofessional, said the management was compelled to release the patient after The Nation’s publication.

“I’m happy to announce to you that the girl you reported was being held in the hospital had been released. Of course, the doctor had no option than to release her after the report went viral,” he said.