By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Anambra State will, starting next year, enrol 28,246 indigents into a special healthcare fund.

Commissioner for Health Dr Vincent Okpala stated this on Tuesday at a news conference to mark the 2020 International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day. The day is themed “Health for All: Protect Everyone”. It is celebrated every December 12.

Okpala said the event allowed the ministry to reflect on how it had fared in achieving UHC, adding that the enrolment was part of government’s efforts at making universal health coverage a reality.

He said: “The government, after meeting its counterpart funding, has received N338 million as its quota of the Federal Government’s Basic Healthcare Provision Fund through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“This fund, through the state’s health insurance scheme (ASHIA), is to cater for the health needs of vulnerable persons. Beneficiaries are selected from the 326 wards, including the less-privileged, expectant mothers, under-five children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

“With this enrolment, our health indices will improve, maternal mortality, infant and neonatal deaths will also reduce.”