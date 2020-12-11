Sentry

Before now, one major bloc of political support for Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, was the clan of retirees across the state. On several occasions pensioners had sung the praises of the governor to high heavens.

A couple of years back, the leadership of the retirees described him as ‘best friend of pensioners.’ In return, the governor too never failed to flaunt his ‘love affair’ with them. He was wont to say their welfare was paramount to his administration.

But the story seems to have changed today. Not only has the love between the retirees and their governor gone sour, the two sides are now on warpath. The pensioners are accusing the governor of refusing to pay their benefits since 2017. Sources close to both sides say discussion between the leadership of the pensioners and government has been stalled for months.

To show Obiano that they are no longer his buddies, Anambra retirees, in an unprecedented move, rejected his annual Christmas rice largesse, describing it as a “Greek gift”. They asked the governor to stop deceiving them with such gifts, insisting the on prompt payment of their benefits.

State chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Dr Anthony Ugozor, said: “They give us rice at the end of every year, but the gift of rice is not constitutional. It is a gift which the government is not mandated to give. If the pension is reviewed as and when due and harmonisation done as it should be done and arrears paid when it is supposed to be paid and we are not given rice, we will be more comfortable because we will have enough money to buy the type of rice we want and still have enough money to attend to other needs.”