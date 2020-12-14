Iranian journalist and activist, Masih Alinejad has taken to her Twitter account to call on Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, to help a teenager who was imprisoned for using makeup and photography to turn herself into a zombie version of the actress

Masih is an Iranian journalist, author, political activist, and women’s rights activist.

Sahar Tabar, an Instagram star who used makeup and editing to make her face look like a zombie Angelina Jolie, was sentenced to a decade in an Iranian prison a year after she was arrested for her social media activities.

Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, gained over 500,000 followers after posting images of her eerily gaunt face.

According to Daily Mail, Tabar’s lawyer confirmed his client was sentenced to 10 years in prison, she was charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic republic.

She was also charged with blasphemy and inciting violence when she was arrested in October 2019 alongside three other Instagram influencers.

“I call on Angelina Jolie to help an Iranian 19-year-old girl who received 10 years in prison as sentence for using makeup and photoshop to turn herself into Angelina, Masih wrote.

”The Islamic republic has a history of tormenting women but we need to be united against this gender apartheid.

”Her joke landed her in jail, her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed, Masih added.

Medical records showed she had mental illness with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals, making her lengthy sentence inhumane.

while the Instagram star admitted to have had some procedures like a nose job and lip fillers, she insisted that most of her images were as a result of makeup and editing.

Like this: Like Loading...