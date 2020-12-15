The Diocesan Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) of Ekiti West, Rufus Adepoju, has been suspended for alleged involvement in sexual misconduct.

Mr Adepoju, according to a letter dated December 11, 2020 seen by PREMIUM TIMES, was said to have been caught with the wife of a priest under his employment and care.

The suspension letter was signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba.

The Bishop also reportedly admitted wrongdoing.

“Advent greetings in the precious name of our LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ,” the letter said. “We write with a deep sense of concern and pain to suspend you from office as the Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ekiti West.

“This is sequel to your conduct giving just cause for scandal and abhorrent sexual behaviour with the wife of a priest under your employment and care. These facts were admitted by you in a meeting in our office held on Thursday December 10, 2020.”

Following his suspension, the Bishop would not partake in any church activity for a year, the letter said.

“By this suspension, young are not to partake in any activity of the Diocese as the Diocesan Bishop for a period of one (1) year effective from the date of this letter. Please report and handover to your Archbishop and for further spiritual guidance.”

“It is our prayer that you will use the period to seek the face of God as we join in upholding you in prayers. The supervision of the Diocese of Ekiti is hereby devolved upon us the Primate of All Nigeria. The LORD be with you.”

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the headquarters of the church in Abuja to seek clarification if there are more punishments for the bishop but our correspondent was told such matters are never discussed on telephone.

Effort by this newspaper to also get in touch with the Bishop was unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report. He did not answer or return multiple calls made to him.

Bishop Adepoju, 57, was enthroned bishop of Ekiti West on June 27, 2017, after about 32 years of priesthood and after serving as a venerable for 20 years.

He replaced Oludare Oke, the inaugural Diocesan Bishop of Ekiti West, who retired from office at 70.

When contacted for comment on Tuesday, retired Bishop Oke directed all inquiries on the matter to the primate of the church.