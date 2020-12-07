Macau — Agency for Private Investment and Exports (AIPEX) presented Friday in Macau (China) the needs for the sectors of agricultural and agro-industrial production, as part of the diversification of the national economy.

A video on new business environment and opportunities available in the country was showed at the 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum, in Macau.

AIPEX video highlights the set of new structural and legal measures that make the private investment process in Angola less bureaucratic, offer incentives, guarantees and protection to investors in terms of competition and repatriation of dividends.

At the forum, the Angolan ambassador João Salvador dos Santos Neto held separate meetings with some investors, during which he spoke of Angola’s interest in the sustainable exploration of its arable land, fishing and mineral resources for the country’s sustainable development.

Regarding the needs and opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, the diplomat suggested the construction of factories for fertilizers, insecticides, machinery and agricultural inputs.

He also spoke of the acquisition of farms, already structured, under the privatisation process of 195 companies and assets of the Angolan State, under implementation until 2022.

According to him, Angola is looking for new partnerships for the execution of projects aimed to speed up diversification of its economy and contributing to the development of the country.

The event discussed and exchanged experiences and strategies for the construction of new infrastructures in the post-pandemic era.

It also analysed models of cooperation and sources of financing, transfer of technologies and improvement of local staff skills, mainly in developing countries.