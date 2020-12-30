Luanda — More than US $5bn have already been recovered by the Angolan State, in assets and money, through the National Asset Recovery Service (SNRA) of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), since the beginning of the process in the year 2019.

The data were officially announced last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Pitta Gróz, in his speech on the occasion of the traditional ceremony to present yearend greetings.

On the occasion, the Attorney General said that the SNRA asked its counterparts abroad to seize assets and money estimated at over USD 5.4 billion, as is the case in Switzerland, Holland, Luxembourg, Portugal, United Kingdom, Singapore, Bermuda, among other countries.

Helder Pita Gróz explained that from this recovery about USD 2.7 billion was recovered in cash and about USD 2.6 billion in real estate, such as houses, offices, buildings, factories, port terminals and participations (shares) in companies.

Fighting Impunity

Regarding the fight against impunity, he highlighted the existence of 1,522 cases related to economic-financial and property-related crimes, highlighting illegalities like embezzlement, money laundering, undue receipt of advantages, economic participation in business and active corruption.

In his intervention, he said that in the asset recovery domain, there is still a lot to be done, specifying that more actions are going to happen.

