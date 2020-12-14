Luanda — The President of ruling MPLA party, João Lourenço, reaffirmed on Saturday in Luanda, his determination to work with all “living forces” to defeat corruption and impunity in the country.

João Lourenço made the statement during the central and closing act of the commemorative days of the 64th anniversary of his party’s foundation, marked on December 10 held under the slogan “MPLA – a trajectory of struggle and victories”.

The leader of the MPLA underlined that the merit of his party lies in the fact that he guided this crusade against corruption, even knowing the involvement of the party’s members and leaders in the most varied levels of the party hierarchy.

For the President of the Republic, the fight against corruption demonstrates the MPLA’s moral stature, and it can come out stronger, more cohesive and galvanized for future challenges.

President Joao Lourenço said that following the example of the great challenges of the past faced by the Angolan people, which were overcome the MPLA always played a leading role, and that in the fight against corruption the exemplary attitude of impartiality clearly assumed by the party is being decisive.

“There are those who intend to discourage us, in order to lead us to loosen the impetus of the fight, or even make us give up, spreading the message that, with this exposition, the MPLA will be prejudiced in the next elections”, João Lourenço said.

These forces “want to lead us to think that Angolan society and the world do not know what happened in Angola in terms of corruption and impunity, and that we are the ones who are uncovering something that was kept to seven keys because only those of MPLA knew, Lourenço said.

“Nothing more false and misleading,” he stressed, pointing out that “there are no corrupt political parties, there are (yes) corrupt people and these people can be in any political party, or simply without a party.