Luanda — The former director of the extinct Office for the Revitalisation of Institutional Communication and Marketing of Administration (GRECIMA), Manuel Rabelais, will face Supreme Court on 9th December.

The fact was announced on Tuesday in Luanda by Judge Daniel Modesto, who considers the conditions for the trial to be created.

Manuel Rabelais is accused of crimes of embezzlement, violation of plan and budget implementation rules, improper receipt of benefits and money laundering.

The crimes of which the current MPLA deputy is indicted refer to the period 2016-2017, as director of GRECIMA.

Besides the former Minister of Mass Media, the then GRECIMA’s administrative assistant, Hilario Santos, will appear in court as a defendant.

In this case, Manuel Rabelais has had his parliamentary immunities lifted and his mandate suspended by the Parliament.

The decision, which arose at the request of the Supreme Court, was “sealed” by the parliamentarians with 170 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions.

According to Judge Daniel Modesto, who was speaking to Rádio Nacional de Angola (RNA), this trial is likely to take a long time, given the crimes of which the defendant and his collaborators are accused.

As well as the “Manuel Rabelais case,” the magistrate said that there were five more special forum cases in the final phase.

He announced that they could be tried very soon, without, however, advancing further data on the entities involved.