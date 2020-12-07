Mocâmedes — Angolan minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning Manuel Tavares de Almeida Friday reiterated greater attention to the ongoing works in the Equimina river/Lucira commune, in south-west Namibe province.

The minister said so at the end of his visit to the region, adding that the completion of Equimina /Lucira commune section will ensure the connection between Benguela/Namibe provinces.

“This work is going smoothly and we have to continue to pay more attention so that it can be completed quickly. Its completion will boost the development of the agriculture and fishing rich region of Lucira, “he said.

The minister met with the local authorities to discuss the integrated infrastructure Project of requalification of Marginal of Moçâmedes, as well as Master Plan of Moçâmedes.

During his stay in the province of Namibe, the minister visited the road of access to Baia das Pipas, the Emulsão de Lubituminosa plant, the Marginal do Namibe plant and the 5 de Abril neighborhour