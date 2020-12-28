Luanda — Angola’s Airlines TAA suspends as from Saturday, 26th December, its flights to Johannesburg and Cape town (South Africa) due to the emergence of a variant of the SARSC-CoV-2 virus, which represents the increase of the Covid-19 transmission.

TAAG decision, which comes twenty days after the company increased its frequencies to the southern Africa’s nation, is the light of the joint dispatch of Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Transport of Angola on suspension of air, road and maritime connections.

The statement clarifies that at the moment the restriction covers passengers coming from South Africa, Australia, Nigeria and UK, as from midnight on Saturday, 26 December 2020.

“The public measure aims to ensure the health prevention due to upsurge of a variant of the virus SARSC-CoV-2 which represents an increase of the Covid-19 transmission”, states the document.

The Ministries clarifies that the objective, in view of this new virus SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01″, linked to a most intensive Covid-19 transmission, is to ensure the prevention and control of the national air, road and maritime boarders.

