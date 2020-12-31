Luanda — Angolans have been urged to strictly respect for the rules on the Situation of State of Calamity, ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The recommendation came from the Multi-sector Commission for Prevention and Combat Pandemic, urging the citizens to avoid all actions which are likely to lead to disorder and cause social instability.

Everyone has been recommended to stay indoors, from 10 pm to 5 am.

The Defence, Security and Internal Order Forces are ready to act and preserve public order to avoid constraints, reads a note.

It states that, having emerged a new strain of the virus, people are urged to comply with the Presidential Decree No. 314/20 of November 11, which bans rallies with more than ten people on public sites and more than 15 at home.

The Commission also recalls that music shows, fireworks and the circulation of boats along the seafront of the country are prohibited.

