Luanda — The commercial air connection between the cities of Luanda (Angola) and Doha (Qatar) was launched last Monday, with an inaugural flight of the Qatar Airways.

The first flight landed in Luanda’s 4 de Fevereiro International Airport with 32 people on board.

According to the company’s schedule for this initial stage, there will be only one weekly flight in this new route, that is on Mondays.

ANGOP has learnt that Luanda is Qatar Airways’ 21st destination in Africa.

During the inaugural flight reception ceremony, the chairman of the Executive Commission of the Airports Management Society (SGA), Nataniel Domingos, recognised the importance of such entry into the Angolan market of the Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways flies to 151 destinations around the world.