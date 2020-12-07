Luanda — Angola’s vice president of the Republic Bornito de Sousa defended Friday a permanent investment in development programme of talents and learning models that stimulate competence and critical sense.

Speaking at the proclamation ceremony of the Angolan Academy of Sciences, Bornito de Sousa considered it urgent the implementation of a teaching model in Angola.

Teaching model should focused on Science, Technologies, Engineering, Mathematics, Medical Sciences, English, Arts and Agrarian Sciences, he said.

“It is urgent to train the teacher and guarantee the school to train today’s children who will build Angola in 2050 and the 4th Industrial Revolution, based on the current reality of the country”, said the Vice president.

The Vice president also defended the need to stimulate the taste for science from an early age and the first grades.

He recalled that the countries that become examples of success today in terms of economic and social development, and youth employment, have focused on Exact Sciences, Technologies and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, this is the perspective of the National Plan for Training of Staff of Angola which serves as guidelines of different actors of the National Science, Technology and Innovation System.

The Angolan Academy of Sciences (AAC) is a private non-profit association of a scientific nature, which enjoys legal personality and scientific, administrative, patrimonial and financial autonomy.

AAC is responsible for promoting and rewarding scientific excellence, disseminating scientific knowledge and advancing science in Angola.