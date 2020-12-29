Some furious residents of Charanchi Local Government of Katsina State, in the Northwest region of Nigeria, recently intercepted and killed three suspected armed bandits, who invaded the community, by setting them ablaze.

It was gathered that the armed bandits came to the community’s cattle market with sophisticated weapons hidden underneath their apparels, however, it was not clear if they were going to attack the community or not.

An eyewitness who spoke to HumAngle said that the suspected bandits were trailed by members of the vigilante group in the community as they came in.

The vigilantes in Katsina have always been on alert owing to the incessant banditry attacks in the state, which also saw schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara being abducted.

“They came to Charanchi with sophisticated weapons unknown to them, the vigilante group had been following them,” Hassan Nuuman, a villager who witnessed the incident, said.

“The vigilante searched the bandits and found Ak-47 in their possession, tied them with ropes and set them ablaze with the help of some residents.

“All of them were wearing a long overall gown apparently to conceal what they were carrying.

“On seeing the rifle, the people of the market descend on them, killed two of them instantly and set them ablaze,” he added.

Charanchi Local Government Area is located on the highway just 37 kilometres away from Katsina, the state capital.

