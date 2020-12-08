Elo Edremoda, Warri

Three suspected armed robbers were set ablaze by an angry mob early Tuesday morning, along Okumagba Avenue in the Warri South council area of Delta state.

The Nation learnt that two of the suspects were burnt at Emebiren Junction, close to the popular Robinson Plaza, while the other one was lynched at Eburu Junction.

According to reports, the hoodlums were members of a gang, whose numbers could not be ascertained.

A witness who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that they started the robbery operation from about 1 am in an unknown vehicle.

A chemist, a fish farm, and a household, all within the Okumagba Avenue axis, were said to have been attacked by the hoodlums, who carted away an undisclosed amount of money and mobile phones.

Other onlookers claimed they attempted to rob some female traders who were on their way to a ‘bush market’, when an alarm was raised.

The vigilante group in the area reportedly got wind of the attacks, sprang into action, and apprehended three of the suspects after a hot chase.

While other members of the gang reportedly escaped in the vehicle, the three suspects were caught. But an angry mob that had gathered gave them heavy beatings and immediately, burnt them alive.

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, “B” Division in Warri, CSP Benjamin Igometi confirmed the incident stating, “They just called me now that some robbers came to attack in that area and they caught them and they were lynched. That’s what I heard.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also confirmed the incident but said only two armed robbers were lynched.

“It is true. Two of them were lynched to death by an angry mob. The others escaped,” she added when asked if the hoodlums were more than two.

This is the third incident of suspected armed robbers, altogether six, being lynched within the twin cities of Warri and Effurun in Uvwie council area, in the past one month.