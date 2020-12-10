President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Iju Tony Nwabunike, has warned some of its members to desist from creating crisis that could set the body backward.

He said the association would not condone former board members whose tenure had elapsed but are creating confusion in the various chapters of the association by seeking for tenure elongation without proper election for continuation in office as enshrined in the association’s constitution.

Nwabunike added that while the six years tenure of the former board members had elapsed in February 2020, they could contest like other persons if interested in continuing in office, rather than drag the association backward with frivolous court cases.

The president noted that the association would have held its Annual General Meeting long before now, but the pandemic disruption and EndSARS unrest stalled the process, which fueled the crisis that led to the attack on the secretariat where facilities were vandalised by some hoodlums.

Nwabunike said the crisis has stalled many positive impact that would have been made in ensuring government agencies provide an enabling business environment for importers and clearing agents at the nation’s seaports.

