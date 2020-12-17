Just as suspected armed robbers who stole an Android phone were given a hot chase and lynched in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday night, a young man in Akwa Ibom met his waterloo on the same night as he was burnt alive an angry mob along Abak Road in Uyo.

According to reports, the victim of jungle justice was apprehended by passersby along Abak while he was trying to snatch a mobile phone from a woman.

The lynching incident on Wednesday evening makes it the second in recent times.

Speaking to newsmen, a source familiar with the incident, said the jungle justice victim was among notorious armed robbers that have been terrorising the state capital particularly the popular “Ibom Plaza’ and environs in recent times.

It was alleged that the victim specializes in snatching mobile phones and dispossessing the residents as well as other unsuspecting members of the public of their money and valuables, Vanguard reports.

“He is a member of the notorious armed robbery gang who has been terrorising the whole of Abak road, NEPA Line, and even the Ibom Plaza area.

“They always snatch people’s phone and dispossess innocent members of the public of their money. But yesterday (Wednesday) night his cup became full and he was caught in the act and burnt alive after snatching somebody’s mobile phone.

“In fact, I was told that when he was caught, some police officers arrived to take him to their station but they people refused and took him away to a Street, burnt him and later brought his corpse to Abak Road where everyone can see. It is unfortunate how young men waste their lives,” a resident of the area said.

