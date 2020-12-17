A member of the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onuigbo, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling party.

His defection makes it the fourth lawmaker to have defected to the ruling APC since Tuesday.

In his defection letter read the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, Onuigbo cited division and crisis in his local government chapter of the PDP.

On Tuesday, Datti Yako from Kano State and Danjuma Shittu from Taraba State, also jumped the APC.

Both based their reasons for dumping their political parties on leadership crises.

While Yako left PDP, Shittu left the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Yako particularly cited incessant leadership crises in the PDP at the Kano State chapter.

