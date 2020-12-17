By Lawal Adamu Usman

SIR: There is an indication that Kaduna State will witness another lockdown unless the rising cases of covid-19 is reduced drastically. The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who has been in self-isolation is mulling the idea of imposing additional lockdown due to the spike in the disease. In a circular released from the state Ministry of Education, all public and private schools are directed to close on Wednesday, December 16. From the medical points of view, Covid-19 is real and government should do whatever it takes to keep the deadly disease at bay. While it is a cheering news that the Corona vaccine has been discovered and put to trial in U.S and UK, it is yet Uhuru for the African countries include Nigeria which are yet to get the vaccine. This means that government should enforce necessary measures to ensure lives are saved before we receive our own share of the vaccines.

However, considering that Kaduna State and its people are yet to fully recover from the economic and social devastation they suffered as a result of seven months lockdown period, imposing another lockdown is tantamount to increasing hardship in the state. The People of Kaduna State have suffered or incurred economic loses. I do not buy the idea of second lockdown. Instead, the state government should ensure people are made to adhere strictly to the appropriate Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing of face masks and maintaining absolute hygiene.

The idea of second lockdown comes at a time people of Igabi, Birni-Gwari and Giwa Local Governments are experiencing serial attacks from bandits. Any attempts to impose second lockdown will worsen their living conditions and exacerbate tension in the state. I am therefore calling on the Kaduna State government to reconsider the decision to impose a second lockdown. Let people maintain social safety.