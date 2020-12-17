The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19, an aide has said.

The confirmation came following tests conducted on him and his family, the director of press and public affairs to the governor, Makut Macham, said Thursday evening.

While Mr Lalong tested positive, all the members of his family were negative.

Consequently, the Governor, who is asymptomatic, has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

“As a result, the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment,” the aide said. “All state matters requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be now be handled by the Deputy Governor of the state.”

Mr Lalong becomes the latest governor to test positive for coronavirus following other governors from Ondo, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna and Lagos.

Till date, 75062 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed; 66775 cases have been discharged and 1200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.