Another four persons have been discovered dead following further reprisal attacks in Zangon-Kataf LGA on Saturday night, the Military and security personnel have told the Kaduna State Government.

The military said during clearance operations at Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba and Ungwan Makama of Zangon Kataf local government, three corpses were recovered, two of which have been identified as Noel Markus (35 years), Titus Thomas (32) and One unidentified herder

While two mobile phones were recovered, the corpses and other valuables were handed over to the police for further investigation and analyses.

The military also reported that one citizen, 35-year-old Yohanna Kambai was killed in Apimbu village of the same local government, adding that two houses were burnt in the Apimbu attack.

This development comes after Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, on Sunday that revealed that troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had earlier reported the killing of seven persons at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf local government and reprisal killing of seven herders at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku of Kauru local government.

At the moment, troops of the Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out clearing operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

The governor who condoled with the people urged them to look for non-violent ways to settle their grievances rather than embark on reprisal attacks.

Mr. El-Rufai also commended security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, community leaders, the police and other critical stakeholders who remain committed to the peacebuilding efforts of the government, despite the challenging situation.

