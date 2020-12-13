Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight in the Saturday night victory won by Nigerian-born international heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, against Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua had knocked his Bulgarian opponent, Pulev, out in the ninth round of their title fight in London, retaining his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari said Joshua had done Nigeria proud, just as he had served boxing enthusiasts globally an evening of pleasure through his Saturday night victory.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua knocks out challenger Pulev in 9th round

“President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night.

“The President says by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

“He recalls his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, ‘who will still go places’.

“President Buhari wishes Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him,” the statement said.