The authorities add that special provisions will be made for voters in this category, however, caution that special voters who fail to vote today will not be allowed to vote on 7 December.

“Applicants should make sure they take the necessary steps to verify their details to avoid losing their right to vote since the EC will not allow them to vote on December 7,” Ghana EC revealed in a press statement made available to BBC.

The final list by Ghana’s Electoral Commission put out 12 presidential candidates from various political parties who the masses will choose from. The two top candidates with each having a huge wave of followership include the incumbent president, Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the ex-president, John Mahama.

Even though the winner is expected to secure at least 50 per cent of the votes, the electoral system in Ghana has put in place provisions in case no candidate secures more than 50 per cent of total votes cast.

It is expected that once again, Ghanaians will file out in their numbers on December 7, 2020, to vote who the next country’s leader will be.