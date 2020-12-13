According to Abayomi, sequel to exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, a PCR test performed on the 11th of December, has confirmed that Governor Sanwo-Olu indeed been infected with the virus, which was supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, confirmed the development on Saturday via a statement.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander of the state COVID-19 response had on December 10, 2020, went into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for the ravaging virus.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the second wave of the virus in Nigeria.

The health commissioner said, “Mr. Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers and the festive season celebrations.”

The commissioner had earlier stated that it was not the first time Mr. Governor was having the COVID-19 test. He had at least three since May, 2020 when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.

Abayomi maintained that all inbound travellers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR test before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on Day Seven of arrival in Nigeria.

He therefore, urged, “Lagosians to keep celebrations of Yuletide to a minimum and be observant and responsible in interactions with others.

“The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed.”

Abayomi warned that no one is immune to the ravaging virus and “it is certainly still circulating in the community.

“Please join me in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.

“I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr. Governor’s recovery and wellbeing,” the commissioner stated.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the development has led to panic in the government house and mong cabinet members as majority were uncertain of their status considering their closeness to Mr. Governor.

A reliable source had it that Governor’s wife, Dr. Ibijoke, domestic staff, cabinet members and close allies have been placed on close watch and advised to go on self isolation in accordance with international standard and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, directive.

Also, the source said the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola and prominent state government officials have embarked on self isolation as a result of the development..

Also recall that Professor Abayomi and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and survived after undergoing necessary medical treatments.