Ardova Plc (AP) has marked its official entry into the consumer market with the launch of its first branded retail service station located in Oniru, Lagos State.

AP’s Chief Executive Officer, Olumide Adesoun, while speaking at the launch said: “We are glad to commence the rollout of our newly branded Ardova Plc service stations with the launch of our Oniru station, which is wholly



solar powered and an indication of our mission to champion the transition to clean energy in Nigeria.

“I am certain that customers who come to this station and every other AP service station will notice that we had more than a facelift, we built future ready stations that are a pleasure to be in for customers while we provide excellent service in catering to their needs.”

AP’s Chairman, AbdulWasiu Sowami, noted that the launch of the station marked the final phasing out of the old brand.

He said: “The launch of this station marks a significant step in our strategy to build a strong integrated energy brand and to also delight our customers with a lot more than traditional fuel products.

“The Oniru station attests to the standards of excellence our customers can expect from all AP stations they drive into across the country”

Adeosun said the goal with the newly rebranded AP stations is to take its customer experience



to a whole new level by offering them a one-stop-hub tailored to satisfy their energy needs,while progressively adding other energy products beyond conventional fuels.

” We will continue to add interesting products and services that are certain to delight our customers.”

Since its rebrand to Ardova Plc from Forte Oil in February 2020, AP has consistently affirmed its intention to evolve from a traditional oil and gas firm to an integrated energy company that will lead the transition to clean



energy in Nigeria.

Speaking on the importance of the new service stations to this transition, Adeosun, said the company is committed to becoming Nigeria’s leading provider of clean energy.

” With our Oniru station, we are providing a glimpse of the direction in which we are headed. The station runs strictly on solar energy and has so far generated over 5,000 kilowatt-hours and in due time will begin to power the streetlights in its immediate vicinity.

“This is a model of the future we are creating, one where through we can harness sustainable energy in our service stations to generate enough energy to power our immediate communities.”

Ardova Plc will complete the roll out of all its service stations within the next few months, culminating in the end of its rebranding phase and the continuation of its transformation to an integrated energy company that will emerge as a market leader in renewable energy in Nigeria.

