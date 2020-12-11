Beyond the parlous state of port access roads in Apapa, Lagos, lie other contributory factors like extortion, among others, causing agony daily to port users and commuters. Stakeholders are unanimous that until decisive steps are taken to eliminate the anomaly, making the roads and the environs gridlock free will remain a pipe dream, MUYIWA LUCAS reports .

Importers, clearing agents and truck owners have expressed concerns over the worsening gridlock on port access road at the Tin Can Island Port Complex (TCIPC), Lagos, accusing officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Security Department, Police and the Presidential Task Team on Apapa gridlock, who were deployed to manage traffic, of extortion.

The stakeholders said in addition to the poor condition of the roads, extortion by security and traffic control officials remained the major cause of the unending gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Recent reports have exposed a well-organised racket of security officials at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, who extort between N70,000 and N200,000 per truck before they are allowed into the port.

Some truck drivers who expressed frustration over the development yesterday, accused NPA Security Department officials, Police and the Presidential Task Team of demanding huge sums of money from them before their trucks are granted access into the port.

The situation, it was gathered, has negatively affected port operation as cargo delivery has been considerably slowed down. It has also led to a sudden rise in haulage and shipping cost, thereby fuelling inflation in the country.

A truck owner and an executive member of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Sanni Bala, said the security agents and the Task Team on Apapa gridlock demand huge sums of money between N70,000 and N200,000, depending on the “bargaining power” of the driver to be allowed into the port.

He said: “The issue of unlawful extortion by NPA security officials, police and the Presidential Task Team along Apapa and Tin Can Port road axis has become a daily occurrence and an institutionalised phenomenon that is taking a serious toll on the income of truck owners and exacerbating the plight of motorists on that axis.

“The issue of traffic on the access road is artificial and caused by human factor because without the traffic, there is no how they can extort people, so they have to create the traffic by delaying truckers.

“They collect ranging from N70,000 to N200, 000 and as a result, many truckers have been left with nothing to take home and maintain their trucks and yet the Lagos State Government will be complaining of rickety trucks on the roads whereas it is the outcome of the extortion by Police and others and they have refused to vacate the roads.”

The Chairman of AMATO, Chief Remi Ogungbemi, corroborated Bala, saying: “What is happening at Tin Can is a situation of the more you look, the less you see. Business is still going on as usual and the Task Team has refused to leave because they are benefiting from the chaos. They have formed a cartel and if you are not in that group, they will not pass your truck no matter who you are.”

A clearing agent at the Tin Can Island Port, Ojo Akintoye, said there were more than four road blocks between Tin Can Island Port First and Second Gates set up by the Presidential Task Team, Police and NPA officials, where each truck driver is expected to pay before being allowed passage into the port.

He said: “The extortion by NPA and other security agencies who claim to be controlling traffic on the road is the cause of the impediment we are experiencing daily along the port access road.

“From First Gate to Second Gate, we have about four road blocks mounted by the security agents and the trucks must part with money before they can move. As we speak, we pay between N1.1 million and N1.2 million per truck as against N100,000 to move our containers out of the port. The cheapest truck you can get to hire is N1 million. We have never experienced it this way before.’’

The National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Kayode Farinto, called for the disbandment of the Presidential Task Team, which he said had become “a money-making machine”.

According to him, clearing agents lose an average of N300 million weekly to illegal collection by NPA security officials, Police and members of the Presidential Task Team, adding that to enter the port, truck operators pay as much as N280,000 to security operatives on the road.

Farinto also lamented the absence of an electronic call-up system, saying that the manual call up system being used by the NPA was fuelling corruption.

In February, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate extortion of truck drivers in Apapa by security operatives. The resolution was made after lawmakers identified extortion by security officials as being a major factor responsible for the traffic challenges, as operatives delayed the movement of truck drivers who refused to cooperate with them.

The House took the resolution consequent upon a motion titled “Urgent Need to Investigate the Unwarranted Extortion of Truck Operators and other port users by Law Enforcement Agents at Apapa Port”, moved by Olusola Fatoba from Ekiti State.

Moving the motion, Fatoba said truck operators pay as high as N300,000 to gain access into the port.

He said the House was worried that law enforcement agents who were to maintain law and order at the ports have formed a “cartel” in cahoots with unscrupulous port officials, extorting money ranging from N200,000 to N300,000 per truck to gain entrance into the port, to load or offload containers.

He said the “ugly trend” had been going on unabated for years, “but became worse after naval officers were removed from the operations, as the sum of N60,000 to N100,000 was extorted when the naval officers were in charge of the operation.”

He said the House was also worried that, as a result of the activities of law enforcement agents in Apapa, “a truck may spend up to two months before gaining access into the terminal which is causing a lot of hardships and huge increase in the cost of doing business which may inevitably lead to unrest and breakdown of law and order by the frustrated and oppressed truck operators”.